Apple Black Friday: up to £160/$200 gift card with purchases from Friday

Yes, Black Friday does officially launch on Friday 29th November, and while various online retail giants have gone all-in on the deal extravaganza early doors, Apple is staying true to tradition by waiting 'til the big day proper.

We've already spotted a great Apple Watch deal at Best Buy Stateside, the best iPhone 11 Black Friday deal 2019 in the UK as well as the best AirPods deals back across the pond (thank you Amazon Black Friday), but Apple will finally join the party in just two days time – and the Cupertino giant will even add the event to your calendar, if you like.

So, what's the deal? Well, if you buy direct from Apple, you'll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200/£160 on select products during Apple's four-day shopping event, running from Friday through 'til Monday.

We can't confirm the value of the gift card you'd get with, say, a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPad Mini (2019) but let's remember, a freebie on rarely-discounted five-star Apple products is not to be sniffed at.

This is stone cold confirmation that Apple is willing to partake in a little Black Friday merriment. While there are several excellent Black Friday deals on Apple kit already out there, when we see the value of those gift cards, we'll be letting you know.

Now, we wait...

MORE:

The best Black Friday Apple deals live right now

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2019

Best Black Friday 2019 UK deals live right now