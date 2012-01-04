Apple and Google are set to join Sky, ESPN and Al-Jazeera in a battle for the rights to show Premier League football.

The two technology giants are said to be keen to enter the market, reports the Daily Mail, with the rights up for tender before the end of this season

The UK TV broadcast rights generated £1.782bn when they were sold for the period 2010-2013, with Sky and ESPN the key players.

Apple already has rights deals in place for basketball and baseball in the US, offering live coverage to Apple TV owners.

With Apple TV and Google TV yet to take off in the UK, could it be that the companies see live football as a possible catalyst?

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join us on Facebook