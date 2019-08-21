Amazon Summer Sale: save 25% on LG 4K TVs

The dust is still settling on Amazon Prime Day (and Black Friday is just around the corner, don't forget), but already here's another Amazon sale to pique your interest.

As part of the 'Amazon Summer Sale', which includes up to 50% off electronics, the e-tail giant has slashed the price on three LG 4K TVs.

The 55 inch LG 55UM7100PLBis reduced from £649 to £499 - that's a saving of £150. Want something smaller? The 49 inch TV of the same range is now just £429, down from £549. Lastly, the 43 inch TV has been reduced to £369 down from £449.

LG 55UM7100PLB £649 £499 at Amazon

Under £500 for a 55-inch 4K TV? Where do we sign? That's a great price for a set of this size, with 4K and HDR tech future-proofing it for years to come.View Deal

LG 43UM7100PLB £449 £369 at Amazon

The 43-inch model is perfect for smaller rooms, or as a second set in a bedroom or spare room. It too comes with seven virtual channels of sound, producing a virtual surround sound effect.View Deal

All three sets pack 4K for a sharper image, and HDR (high dynamic range) - this enhances the difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, with more gradual 'steps' in between. This gives the picture greater depth, and makes it appear more lifelike.

All three are in stock, and should ship either this week or next. With a bit of luck, yours might arrive in time for the bank holiday weekend...

