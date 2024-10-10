Amazon Prime Day is over – but this excellent 4K streamer deal is still up for grabs

Having the latest streaming apps baked into your television's operating system is a fairly recent phenomenon – but it has quickly become something we take for granted. We rarely see a "dumb TV", as practically every model includes smart features; and that goes beyond streaming apps now, as many models incorporate smart home controls, social apps and even AI features such as generating images for ambient art modes.

If you're still looking to squeeze a few more years out of your TV, but would like to dip your toes into the vast world of streaming, a media streamer is your best bet. This can also be a solution if you have an older smart TV that has lost support for streaming services – Netflix, for example, has recently dropped support for older Sony and Samsung models.

If you fit those descriptions but don't want to shell out for an Apple TV 4K, then this streamer could be the best fit for you. Amazon's Big Deal Days has officially ended, but the Fire TV Stick 4K is remaining at its Prime Day price for a further 5 days, meaning it's just £40 instead of £60 right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: at Amazon UK Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £60 £40 on Amazon (save £20)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers affordable high-resolution streaming in a compact and easy-to-use package. While we haven't tested this latest generation model quite yet, the previous version earned five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award, so we have it under good authority that this successor should impress (especially at this price).

Amazon's plug-and-play streaming sticks are popular for a reason: they add instant streaming convenience to your television. With this stick, you can stream in 4K HDR, and all of the major formats are supported, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has recently been updated with a refreshed design, though not much looks to have changed upon first inspection. While we haven't tested this latest model yet, we did review the Fire TV Stick 4K step-up model and found plenty to like – so much so that we gave it an Award. Specifically, we find the app compatibility to be stellar; with all the services you might expect to find present and working correctly. That's a key part of any good streamer, and it has only improved throughout the Fire TV Stick's lifespan.

Furthermore, the Fire TV Stick gets a premium audio function in the form of Dolby Atmos, meaning you can play immersive audio when streaming content on a compatible Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR.

The Fire TV Stick also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote bundled in the box, which you can use to interface with the streamer purely by voice commands. Alexa has become much more competent in recent years, meaning you will be met with fewer rogue misheard requests when asking for a specific app, movie or song.

If you have an older 4K TV that's losing app support, or maybe you're not a fan of your TV's built-in operating system, then this media streamer is the way to go. And for only £40, its certainly cheaper than paying big bucks for a brand new 4K set.

