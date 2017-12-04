On the tail of its 99p Black Friday ‘Individual Monthly Plan’ offer, Amazon’s generosity is extending into the festive season – and this time to the whole family (well, up to six members anyway).

Until Christmas Eve Eve (otherwise known as the 23rd December), new subscribers to the music streaming service can sign up to get three months of the 'Family Plan' membership for £3. The plan delivers all the benefits of the £8 per month individual membership, but for up to six people.

With the usual price of £15 per month, quick maths tells us that’s a saving of over £40. Those wanting in should visit Amazon and enter the promo code 'FAMILY3'.

If Amazon is trying to bring some festive fight to Spotify and Tidal (our go-to music streaming services), this is certainly one way to do it.

