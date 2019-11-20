Amazon Music free streaming comes to more devices

Amazon Music has expanded its free streaming option. Now anyone listening to Amazon Music who doesn't have Amazon Prime or Music Unlimited can stream for free on their mobile device, Fire TV or online through a web browser. Previously, the feature was only available on Amazon Echo devices.

It gives listeners access to playlists and thousands of stations based on any artist, genre, era or song. These are supported by adverts, just like Spotify's free tier.

The feature is available through the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android, and Fire TV. Or you can listen online at music.amazon.co.uk. It's available today in the UK, US, Germany and Austria.

With this offering, Amazon is trying to take a slice of the Spotify pie. In recent months, Amazon has been marshalling its audio streaming tanks in other ways, too. It recently launched Amazon Music HD, a streaming service with CD-quality and hi-res audio that sets out to rival Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer for sound quality.

