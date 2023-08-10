Amazon has another Prime Day sale coming in October

We've had Christmas in July, now get ready for Prime Day in October. Amazon has another sale happening soon, and while it may have a different name, it sounds very much like a Prime Day event to us.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will take place in October across 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK.

There's no word on what kind of products will be on offer, but expect all manner of headphones, TVs and Bluetooth speakers to be among them. Like Prime Day, the event will be exclusively for members of Amazon Prime – here's how to sign up for a free trial.

Could we see some tasty deals on the new, five-star Sony WF-1000XM5? Maybe big-screen OLEDs like the Samsung S95C and LG G3 will see their prices slashed? And what of Amazon's own devices, like the Echo Dot (5th Gen) speaker (pictured)? They're usually first in line for a discount come sale time.

Apple's iPhone 15 should launch in September, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, so we might even see a few bucks off that. One thing's for sure – it's bound to be a busy time in the run-up to Christmas.

Amazon has promised to provide more info nearer the time. Stay tuned!

MORE:

Here are the best wireless earbuds: budget and premium

Check out the best headphone deals

And the best TV deals