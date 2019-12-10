Amazon Echo Buds go on sale in the UK 11th December

Amazon's true wireless earbuds are nearly here. The Amazon Echo Buds go on sale in the UK on 11th December - that's tomorrow.

The Echo Buds are Amazon's rival to the Apple AirPods and Sony WF-1000XM3. They use Bose noise-cancelling tech to block out background sound, and of course they also have Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant, onboard. That means you can summon her just by speaking.

They also work with Google Assistant and Apple's Siri through your phone.

Each earbud has two balanced armature drivers, with a five-hour battery life (boosted to up to 20 hours with the wireless charging case). In a rush? A 15-minute charge should get you two hours of action - handy if you need to head out the door sharpish.

They come with three sizes of ear tips to find your perfect fit, which is an improvement on the Apple AirPods (though the AirPods Pros boast the same feature). And they're water- and sweat-resistant which is ideal if you want to hit the gym.

Controls-wise, there's a touch-sensitive area on each bud, though the focus is very much on using your voice. Unlike other Alexa-enabled pairs, Alexa is always listening (unless you mute the mic), so you can summon her without pressing a button.

We were impressed during our hands-on review, but look out for our full review in the coming days.