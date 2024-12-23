All I want for Christmas is this Samsung The Freestyle projector deal

Looking for a top-notch projector to add to your last-minute Christmas wish list? Samsung's The Freestyle projector could be the one for you for £499 at Richer Sounds.

That's a discount of £200 and a solid deal considering the lightweight, portable projector earned a 4-star rating when we tested it. You also get a free travel case which is usually worth £59 thrown in as part of the saving.

We rated it highly for its cute design and bright colourful picture, making it a great gift for the movie lover in your life, or just for yourself.

Samsung The Freestyle projector was £699 now £499 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

With a cute but practical design and impressive auto keystone and focus, The Freestyle brings the fun and convenience back to home cinema. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will elevate any film or TV show.

The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100-inches which is impressive for such a small device. With auto keystone and autofocus systems, you are guaranteed to get a fantastic picture where you place it. No need for lots of fine-tuning as this projector covers all that for you.

We thought that The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness. It features built-in wi-fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in their smart TVs, giving access to a variety of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.

Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system—something that not too many units can say.

It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility. Pick this projector up now with £200 off at Richer Sounds.

