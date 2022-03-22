AirPods Pro are down to the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro are now the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon. The price has plunged from £239 to only £175 – that's a whopping £64 off Apple's premium noise-cancelling buds.

The AirPods Pro (2021) come with a MagSafe Wireless Charging Case, spatial audio support and three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. At £175, they're a steal.

Amazon's lowest ever price is listed to end in four days, that's Saturday 26th March, so don't wait if you've been looking for an AirPods Pro deal...

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro £239 £175 at Amazon (save £64)

Noise-cancelling? Check. Healthy battery life and typical Apple user-friendliness? Check and check. Apple fans in search of good audio quality needn't look much further. Deal ends Saturday 26th March 2022.

The AirPods Pro sit at the top of Apple's family tree of wireless earbuds. That means they're the most expensive, but you do get better sound quality, improved comfort, and Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best in its class.

Unlike the standard AirPods, the Pro feature proper silicone tips. And, this allows users to enjoy some of most effective noise-cancelling we've ever experienced (Apple claims it's adjusted 200 times per second for maximum effect).

Each earbud has a force sensor on the stem – squeeze it to activate Siri, answer calls, skip a track, and more. The only disappointment is that you can't use the stems to change volume - barking at Siri is the only method apart from reaching for your iPhone.

Battery life is five hours for the earbuds with another 19 hours from the charging case. In a hurry? A five-minute charge will give you another hour of listening.

With rumours of Apple working on the AirPods Pro 2, now's the time to secure the original AirPods Pro at a heavily discounted price...

