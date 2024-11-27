I've never seen an AirPods deal this good – and I've been covering the Black Friday sales for 12 years

I'll get straight to the point: I've pretty much covered every Black Friday sale and this is the best AirPods deal I've ever seen.

Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Pro 2 for just $154 on Amazon thanks to an unprecedented 38 per cent discount. That makes them cheaper even than the new AirPods 4 with ANC, which sit below them in Apple's lineup and are indeed slightly inferior performers. It is also, in my mind, better than the $399 AirPods Max deal.

If you've been looking to upgrade your AirPods this Black Friday, this is the best AirPods deal on the internet – and I very much doubt it'll be beaten. Indeed, what's more likely is that it will sell out, so I wouldn't stand on ceremony if you have been waiting for a good AirPods Pro 2 deal to surface.

The latest AirPods Pro wowed us with their excellent noise-cancelling, 30-hour battery life and fantastic sound quality, not to mention their spatial audio and ease of use for iOS users. Now is the perfect time to buy if you've been looking to upgrade your earbuds.

Apple's flagship AirPod Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds around, particularly for iPhone users, but they don't often attract hefty savings like this one. Last Black Friday I saw them drop to $190, so this year's price knocks that out of the park.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, our expert in-house reviews team gave them the full five-star set for their detailed, clear sound, excellent noise-canceling and impressive iOS integration. They were the first – and remain the only – AirPods to leave our test rooms with the highest rating. We like the brand-new $169 AirPods 4 with ANC, which sit below the Pro 2, but they don't perform quite as well in the sound or noise-cancelling departments, as you can read in our AirPods 4 vs Pro 2 comparison piece.

On the design front, things are familiar. These second-gen earbuds largely mirror their predecessor's design, save for the tweaked positioning of the vents and microphones. Apple did, though, build touch controls into the stems that allow you to swipe up or down to change the volume. Apple also added a pair of XS eartips in the box so you now have four to choose from to optimize fit.

Battery life got a bump from 24 hours to 30, too, but more importantly so did noise-cancelling courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip. The original model launched with a charging case that boasted Apple's Lightning connector, but Apple announced a pair with USB-C to complement its iPhone 15 range, and this is the model you get with this $154 Amazon Black Friday deal.

Not only is their ANC now among the very best in its class and a solid rival to the Sony WF-1000XM5 (on sale at Amazon for $228) but so too is their sound quality.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2 bring multiple improvements to Apple's flagship earbuds and are great performers at full price, let alone this lowest-ever one. Thanks to this Black Friday AirPods deal, they're more attractive propositions than ever before.

