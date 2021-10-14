Add Google TV to any television with this Realme streaming stick

Realme has lifted the curtains off its new 4K Smart Google TV Stick which, as the name suggests, is a Google TV-powered device that brings 4K HDR10+ streaming smarts to your TV.
The only other available streaming stick running the Google TV interface is Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV, which has proven itself to be one of the best streaming devices around.
Realme’s entry is an all-black affair packing the power of an eight-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and a dual-core GPU, along with 4K 60fps support and HDMI 2.1. Thanks to its Google TV innards, you’ll have access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, along with Chromecast streaming tricks thrown in for good measure. The included remote also has shortcut buttons for the quick-launching of Disney+, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, along with a built-in mic for voice control shenanigans.
The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is currently only available to buy in India for ₹3,999 (around £39 / $53 / AU$72), with no word on expansion to other markets as of yet. We’ll keep you posted if it reaches other shores in future.
