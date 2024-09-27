LG G4 OLED TV hits lowest-ever price for second time in two weeks

Another week, another great deal on the LG G4 OLED TV. LG's 2024 flagship has hit a new low price of £1619 at Richer Sounds – that's £80 less than its previous low, which it reached last week.

Not only that, you get a free soundbar worth £800 thrown in. To get the discount, just enter the code LG10 at checkout.

It's been a busy time for LG OLED discounts. The 55-inch G4 dropped to £1699 a couple of weeks ago, then went back up by another £100 but came with a free LG G1 soundbar thrown in. It then dropped again to £1699, before hitting this new low price. There's never been a better time to buy.

LG OLED55G4 was £2399 now £1619 at Richer Sounds (save £780) plus free soundbar

The 65-inch LG G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it over the summer, making it one of the best TVs you can buy this year. Expect general improvements across the board, but picture quality is the star of the show here. And the free soundbar should make up for the sub-optimal audio. Five stars

LG rarely puts a foot wrong with its OLED TVs, and as we found in our review, its flagship LG G4 carries on that trend. While it might not reinvent the wheel, we still found it took a clear step forward, with its second-generation MLA OLED technology showing improvements in every area that we loved it for so much in the first place.

Highlights include an outstanding HDR performance, wonderfully immersive and accurate colours and superb motion-handling. Add its excellent suite of gaming features, and it makes for a fantastic option for any home-cinema enthusiast looking to invest in a next-generation OLED.

We love how slim it is when wall mounted too, making it the perfect TV if you want to win back some floor space. This model doesn't come with a stand, so you'll have to buy one separately if you don't want it wall-mounted.

It comes with the LG G1 soundbar (worth £799) from 2021. We haven't reviewed this particular model, and LG doesn't have a stellar track record when it comes to home cinema sound, so don't expect one of the best soundbars available. But it's thrown in for no charge, so you really shouldn't grumble.

The G4 comes with a free soundbar at other sizes, too. The 65- and 77-inchers come with the USG10TY (worth £999). Go for the 83- or 97-incher, and you will get the US95TR (worth £1699). What a time to be alive.

MORE:

Read our full LG G4 review

Check out the best TV deals around

OLED vs QLED: which is the best TV technology?