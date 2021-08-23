4K Blu-ray bonanza! Grab 3 for £30 at HMV

£10 per disc on Tenet, Bill & Ted, The Meg and more

4K Blu-ray deal at HMV
It's a good day to buy. HMV has returned with its superb '3 for £30 deal' on 4K Blu-rays, offering some excellent bang for buck on top quality discs both to enjoy and to test your AV system.

There are an impressive 49 titles to choose from including recent releases as well as 4K remastered classics with big hitters such as Mad Max: Fury Road, A Star is Born, John Wick and Tenet. In fact, it's good news all round for Christopher Nolan fans with Dunkirk and The Prestige also on sale.

There are a decent selection of horror/thriller films too which should provide plenty of dark detail potential for your TV or projector to deal with. If you can't make out enough of the caves and cellars of It: Chapter 2, Split and The Invisible Man, then it might be a moment to consider an upgrade.

4K Blu-ray film deals

For fast paced motion processing fun, the offer includes Jason Bourne films, Dwayne Johnson's Rampage and Skyscraper, as well as the more kid-friendly Fantastic Beasts movies.

The deal includes free UK delivery, so there are no hidden costs to worry about. Your only concerns should be how long 3 for £30 will stick around and the state of the stock after a few days have passed. You'd better step to it.

