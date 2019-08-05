True audiophiles understand that to create a rich audio environment and capture a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, you need a high-quality AV receiver. And with new features such as voice control, 3D sound formats and music streaming, there are more reasons than ever to upgrade.

If you're in the market for a new AVR, you already know there are vast number of options to consider. Which features should you prioritize, and what are your absolute must-haves?

If you’re struggling to make a decision and aren’t quite sure where to start, you may want to check out Denon’s award-winning range of home cinema AV receivers, which provide an array of technologies to suit customers at every price point. Here are ten reasons why your next receiver should be a Denon AVR...

1. Experience the latest in 3D sound formats

(Image credit: Denon)

Audio has moved away from the standard surround sound setup, which “only” featured front and back speakers. It is now an immersive and room-filling 3D audio experience thanks to the benefit of added height speakers. Denon’s AV receiver set features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro 3D. This enables the AVR to place you at the centre of the action, no matter what you're experiencing, whether it be movies, sports or games.

2. 100+ years of audio expertise

(Image credit: Denon)

To say that Denon engineers know their stuff may be a bit of an understatement, as can be seen from their consistent stream of awards. They have been dedicated to researching and developing ways to make more of your audio experience for over a century, with each new generation of Denon AV receivers seeing hundreds of components upgraded or replaced to enhance performance, year after year. This is a testament to their continuous pursuit to provide users with class-leading sound.

3. Denon’s AV receivers are designed to cater for every room

(Image credit: Denon)

The reality is that even the most technologically advanced product will sound different in every room. You may try out a demonstration in your local hi-fi store’s listening room, only to come home and find that it doesn’t quite sound the same. To tackle this, Denon AV receivers come equipped with Audyssey calibration built in. Thanks to its huge measurement and processing power, this allows you to perfectly calibrate your AVR to suit your listening environment. All you need to do is plug in the supplied microphone and let the system take care of the rest.

4. Experience richer colours and sharper, brighter images

(Image credit: Denon)

With more detail, better colour rendering and improved contrast, the newest TV standards are handled by the advanced video processing in the latest Denon AV receivers to bring you even more of the picture, for a much more involved experience. And if you’re still using older equipment, they’ll even upscale the video to 4K Ultra HD resolution to look great on that new TV set.

5. Your TV deserves the best AV receiver

(Image credit: Denon)

We’ve come a long way from the days of VHS tape, DVD and just a few TV channels. The line-up of Denon receivers can make the most of Blu-ray, 4K UHD (ultra high definition) TV and streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix. This is all done with a simple one-cable connection supporting the latest standards for sound and vision, like ARC and Dolby Vision. From sports to movies and your favourite shows, Denon receivers make the most of your viewing.

6. The digital octopus

(Image credit: Denon)

With up to eight HDMI inputs, the latest-generation Denon AV receivers can handle all your digital video sources, from satellite and cable receivers to computers and games systems. And they’re ready for all the various 4K ultra high definition TV formats, including HDR, HLG and Dolby Vision. You don’t need to worry about the technicalities of what you’re watching – as the heart of your home entertainment system, Denon’s latest AV receivers can handle it.

7. They sound excellent for music too

(Image credit: Denon)

Born from more than a century of audio experience, Denon’s latest range of AV receivers sound amazing with music, too. Not only can they play music from your CD, DVD or Blu-ray player, but they can also connect to your home computer or network storage for your music library, and extend your current library of music by accessing unlimited music from streaming services, such as Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify. You can even stream music straight from your phone, using Apple Airplay 2 or Bluetooth.

8. You are in total control

(Image credit: denon)

It seems everyone’s talking about voice control, with new devices you can simply ask your device to perform a function and it will do the rest. The trouble is, there are three different voice systems out there – Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, via Apple. Denon’s AVR line-up caters for all three, so whether you want to say ‘Alexa’, ‘OK Google’ or ‘Hey Siri’, they’ll be ready to take on the task –whether it’s adjusting the volume or playing your favourite tune.

9. Experience music in one room or every room

(Image credit: denon)

Denon AV receivers benefit from HEOS built-in. HEOS is a Denon-developed wireless multi-room audio system, which allows you to connect to additional wireless speakers and other components with HEOS inside in and around your home. This means you can play your music, streaming services, or even your TV sound in any room you want, provided you’ve got another HEOS-enabled device to receive the sound. It’s quick and easy to set up or add extra ‘zones’, and can all be controlled using the free HEOS app on your phone, or simply by using your voice if you have one of the compatible voice assistants.

10. Easy to set up, even easier to use

(Image credit: Denon)

This is an important one. There’s nothing more frustrating than being excited to set up your new piece of kit only to discover that it’s going to take a few hours to wrap your head around it all. Thankfully, Denon has worked hard to make it simple for anyone to achieve the best results from their AV receivers. This is due to the built-in Graphical User Interface and Setup Assistant, with step-by-step instructions to help you get everything set up and running.

Explore the full range of Denon AV receivers for yourself over at their website, or pop into your local authorised retailer for a demonstration. You will not be disappointed.