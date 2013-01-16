A decent effort but not enough talent to worry the best in this class

With its Ultimate Ears 4000, Logitech is looking to produce a sound that appeals to everyone – if most people have an Apple in their pocket, that is.

In targeting the iDevice crowd, the experience for Android-users is less than favourable. A slight delay in playback and lack of inline volume control are a let-down.

But we hook up our new iPod Touch and things seem a little better. Playback is smoother, and overall it’s less of a frustrating experience with the controls.

They are comfy, however, and look smooth and glossy enough to impress. And as well as a detachable cable with controls and a mic, there’s also a cable splitter for sharing and a fairly nice travel pouch.

A blast of Kanye West’s Power and the 4000s offer solid bass weight and presence. But there’s a lack of clarity and definition there, too. Play Plan B’s rousing Prayin’ and the vocals feel submerged in the mix.

Feed it LCD Soundsystem’s Get Innocuous, and there’s a lack of propulsion and detail. We want to be swept away; instead, it’s a more subdued experience.

In spite of their amiable sound and style, the UEs lack real conviction, and there are cans that offer a more engaging sound.

