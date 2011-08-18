Play something stripped-down, like Ben Howard’s Old Pine, and the Jamos immediately please thanks to a luscious, rich bottom-end.



The problem is that as tracks build, the bass feeds up to the mid-range and slightly drowns out the treble.



They’re still very chunky and enjoyable, though, and the remote/mic makes them handy for iPhone users.



See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi on Twitter



Join whathifi on Facebook