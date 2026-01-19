Any fans of iconic turntable design are most likely already aware of the legendary Technics SL-1200 series, which has been used by thousands of DJs since the 1970s. Many, however, use these direct-drive turntables as part of traditional hi-fi set-ups.

If you’d also like to be one of them, you should take a look at the Technics SL-1200GR2, a fourth generation model of this iconic series. It’s beautifully made, a joy to use, all while sounding punchy and composed.

Thanks to this delightful deal, it can now be yours for a cool £200 off its original price. Pick it up for £1599 at Peter Tyson and get a great deal on a nice bit of kit. You even get an Ortofon Concorde Music Bronze cartridge worth £319, making the whole package even better value.

The Technics SL-1200GR2 is undoubtedly easy on the eye, but it doesn’t prioritise style over substance. The classy deck feels reassuringly durable for a high-quality turntable at this premium price point, all the way from the plinth to its tonearm.

You can listen to a wide range of vinyl on this manual turntable too, thanks to three speed settings: 33⅓, 45, and 78 RPM. Whatever you choose to play through it, you’ll be treated to an enjoyable sonic presentation.

When we tested the SL-1200GR2 back in 2024, we found its presentation to be smooth and enjoyable. After playing everything from Pink Floyd to Beethoven and Tom Waits, we noted “the Technics turntable spins through each record with admirable competence and a presentation that’s wonderfully easy to listen to”. We also found it has a “very clean and solid sound, but there’s punch, too”.

If you don’t already have a separate phono stage as part of your hi-fi system, the SL-1200GR2 doesn't have one built in, so you will need to add one yourself in order to listen to it.

Either way, this Technics turntable offers an iconic design in an easy-to-use and enjoyable-sounding package, especially now it’s more than £200 off its original price. As it doesn’t typically come with a cartridge, the inclusion of a free Ortofon cartridge worth £319 as part of this deal means that’s one less thing you need to worry about too.

Sound good? Check it out now for £1599 at Peter Tyson.

