We know that many shoppers will be sniffing around for a turntable deal this Black Friday, and while they're not always easy to find, this one is an absolute monster of a drop.

It's a lot more than a few measly pounds, that's for sure. The JBL TT350 Classic has plummeted from its £999 RRP to just £499 at Peter Tyson , a quite stunning saving of £500. That's half-price for a turntable that, while not perfect, has enviable qualities and a lot of appeal, especially now that it's so heavily discounted.

Best JBL TT350 Classic turntable deal

Normally, we don't recommend three-star products, even if they're on a deal. There are usually finer alternatives available, and we generally like to point our customers towards products that are really worth their time.

This JBL TT350 Classic deal, however, remains an exception. We evaluate hi-fi on a 'sound-per-pound' basis, assessing how well a product performs for the price paid. At £999, we don't think the TT350 Classic is quite up to par with its key rivals, but at £499? That's a whole different kettle of carp.

JBL has unquestionably produced a very nicely made, easy to use deck. It's aluminium front panel plus a walnut veneered plinth makes for a lovely combination, while there are only two buttons you really need to worry about: a speed toggle and an on/off power button. Simplicity's the name of the game here, and you couldn't get many simpler decks than JBL's handsome spinner.

There's no built-in phono stage, but what you do get is JBL's die-cast tonearm supporting a supplied Audio-Technica AT-VM95E moving magnet cartridge pre-installed on the arm’s removable head shell. Calibrating to the appropriate tracking weight, by the way, is not a tricky process, so newbies needn't fret.

For this massively reduced price, the JBL will get the job done sonically. At £999, we would've liked greater intensity and a more acute sense of dynamics and rhythmic drive, but our expectations are far more tempered at £499.

The Classic is a smooth, even-handed performer, and there's a fullness and density to the music that never leaves us feeling short-changed in terms of detail. This is a smooth, organised and coherent spinner, all qualities we wouldn't necessary expect for under £500.

As a Black Friday turntable bargain, it's a belter. Check the JBL TT350 Classic out now at Peter Tyson.

