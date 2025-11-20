Sometimes, it's quite easy to give buying advice. There are always caveats and complexities when it comes to dishing the dirt on hi-fi and headphones, but with budget Bluetooth turntables, it's quite an easy task. As we've said before, if you want to save your time, money and vinyl, just buy the five-star Sony PS-LX310BT.

You'll want to wait until it's on a discount, of course, and then strike. Happily, we're into the swing of Black Friday, meaning the Sony PS-LX310BT is down to £179 at Amazon, one of the lowest prices we've yet seen for the superb entry-level deck.

Considering we've seen the PS-LX310BT on sale for as much as £239, that's a cracking deal.

Five stars Save £20 Sony PS-LX310BT: was £199 now £179 at Amazon If you're looking for a turntable that not only delivers good sound but is also super easy to set up, then look no further than the Sony PS-LX310BT. When this particular spinner drops in price, it usually goes to around £189, making a £179 one of the lowest, and most appealing, Black Friday discounts.

The Sony PS-LX310BT has been on the market for a while now, but that doesn't mean it's not still an incredibly appealing choice for users wanting a convenient, five-star entry point into the world of vinyl.

Yes, it's a budget-friendly option, so it may lack some of the 'trendy' aesthetics of its competitors, but if you're looking for a turntable that will provide excellent sound without breaking the bank, the Sony spinner delivers. Even without the discount, it's an affordable package, but with around £60 off, it's tremendous value.

As we stated in our full review: "What the Sony lacks in terms of top-quality sound, it makes up for by being fun, ridiculously user-friendly and resoundingly listenable."

It's not just a first turntable option but a deck that offers a fully automatic set-up with a built-in phono stage, the ability to pair up to eight Bluetooth devices, and an incredibly user-friendly design.

As mentioned, the phono stage means you can plug it directly into a pair of active speakers, making for a seamless and wireless set-up. That's convenient for prospective buyers who just want a turntable that will slot into their existing setup without the hassle of seeking a separate phono stage (or a whole new amplifier).

If you're looking for a way to get your vinyl firing and don't want to spend a colossal sum to do so, the Sony PS-LX310BT is the deck to get. Discover it on Amazon before it's gone.

