If you're looking for a reasonably priced turntable to get you started on your vinyl journey, you want something that's versatile, simple to use, quick to set up and easy on the ears.

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is just that. A Bluetooth-ready deck with the performance to match, it's a five-star recommendation at its standard £479 test price, and now that it's £439 at Amazon, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds, it's the perfect way to get your records spinning without breaking the bank.

Best Pro-Ject Bluetooth turntable deal

The Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT is a very easy turntable to get along with. Designed to be simple to use and reasonably easy to get up and running, it's an ideal starting point for vinyl newbies, with the platter, mat, belt and optional dust cover all easily fitted if you're happy to read some basic instructions.

As you'll have twigged, the ‘BT’ at the end of the Pro-Ject’s name stands for Bluetooth, accessible via a recessed switch on the plinth’s right-hand side for beaming your vinyl playback to any compatible device – Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, many all-in-one systems. Handy for the modern listener...

The T1 Evo BT comes with its own built-in phono stage, allowing for a more flexible and neater system for users, meaning you can connect the turntable to active speakers and negate the need for more external boxes.

When it comes to Bluetooth turntables, we can't think of many alternatives that can match the Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT. Purist decks might sound punchier and more dynamic, but the smooth, easy-going style of the Pro-Ject makes it an undemanding listen.

There's power at the lower end to stop songs from sounding anaemic or thin, with details pulled out with natural, full-bodied authenticity. The T1 BT is particularly good with voices, with the vocals on Portishead's Dummy sounding emotionally resonant and rich rather than rote or mechanical.

The built-in phono stage is decent enough, but if you can find a better external model, such as the one found in the Rotel A8 or Arcam A5, the Pro-Ject will stretch to accommodate it.

All in all, a great deck on a nice deal. As we said in our review: "Easy to use and easy to listen to, the T1 Evo BT isn’t exactly difficult to recommend".

MORE:

Rewind: Five-star Fyne speakers, new Dolby Atmos soundbars, retro “Walkman” headphones and more

Speaker mismatches, lopsided cables or cat related catastrophes – what was the biggest hi-fi mistake you ever made?

Best Bluetooth turntables: wireless record players tried and tested by experts