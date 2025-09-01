Speaker mismatches, lopsided cables or cat related catastrophes – what was the biggest hi-fi mistake you ever made?
We’ve all had our hi-fi Homer Simpson moment and for this month’s Ask The Reader we want to know yours!
Start small, put the music first and don’t get caught up in the hype – our readers have some sage advice for hi-fi newbies
September is finally here and it’s bringing with it a wealth of treats. Highlights include a respite from 24/7 childcare with the sprogs finally heading back to school, an Apple event next week and (most importantly) a fresh question for you, our lovely readers.
Specifically, for this month’s Ask The Reader topic we want to know the worst mistake you’ve made, or seen someone else make, with hi-fi?
Did you accidentally make a poor match picking your separates? If so, in what way, and what made you realise?
Did you get instant buyer's remorse after picking up an expensive bit of hardware without hearing it first? If so, trust us, you’re not alone – but would you risk buying blind again?
Or, is it something a bit crazier, like our editor’s ongoing war with one of his cats, who is known internationally as one of hi-fi equipment's most dangerous clawsassins?
Editor’s note: His crimes to date include using speaker grilles as scratching posts, chewing through cables and using standmount speakers to cause a domino effect of destruction across the lounge. And these are only the ones I’ve seen…
Whatever the case, no matter how specific or unexpected your mistake or hi-fi nightmare was, we want to know!
As always, we’ll collect all the comments you leave on this page, our social media channels and forums and use them to create a feature at the end of the month.
For a chance to have your story included make sure to keep the comment swear and hate speech-free.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
