Roksan streaming amplifier drops £600 to its lowest-ever price

The best music streamers deliver engaging sound while housing a range of network streaming features, amplification, a DAC, and all the necessary connections inside one box.

They're a perfect solution for anyone wanting a compact music system without worrying about hi-fi separates.

And right now you can snap up the four-star Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier for £999 at Richer Sounds. That's significantly cheaper than the previous record-low price of £1299 that we saw over the summer, and £600 off the original price.

We're big fans of this amplifier's friendly, easy-going presentation and stylish design – and at this price, it's even more tempting.

Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier: was £1,599 now £999 at Richer Sounds If you're looking to build a system from scratch, the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier is a solid starting point. It combines 80W per channel of amplification with great build quality, streaming smarts, and a rhythmic, agile, and musical sound. Four stars

In our Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier review, we said it “has ample personality, visual flair, and a musical, likeable presentation that will appeal to many”.

It has a likeable sonic personality from the get-go, with a decent amount of body and solidity to the sound, alongside ample detail and clarity.

Setup is also straightforward, which is not always guaranteed with streaming products. The network connection remained "blissfully stable and stutter-free throughout our weeks of testing the Attessa".

It's a jack of many trades too, with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Internet radio, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deezer all on board to cater for multiple streaming needs, thanks to the BluOS streaming platform.

There is also a decent spread of physical connections, including two inputs apiece for optical, coaxial, and line-level RCA. You can directly connect a turntable to the MM phono input, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front panel. There’s no HDMI input, though, so it's not so hot as part of a home cinema system.

Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity are both on board, while file support extends up to hi-res 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

A good four-star product, the Roksan Attessa now has a lot more going for it thanks to the record-low price of £999 at Richer Sounds.

