No sooner had we written an article about keeping an eye on Arcam’s stereo amplifiers ahead of the Black Friday sales, than one of the five-star models we have tested received its first big discount.

The Arcam A15 is a former What Hi-Fi? Award winner and can be yours for £799 over at Peter Tyson. That marks a significant £300 off it original retail price.

It’s the first time we have seen this model discounted – its successor, the A15+ launched back in September for £1199, and we think the older model at its newly discounted price represents amazing value.

If your current system warrants it or you’re thinking of upgrading your set-up at some point down the line, consider striking now. It’s very likely that once this stock sells out, that will be it.

Best Arcam A15 amplifier deal

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £300 Arcam A15: was £1,099 now £799 at Peter Tyson The Arcam A15 is a five-star stereo amplifier which boasts features such as Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a MM phono stage. Oh, and it sounds powerful, precise and poised too. A USB input would be nice, but this shouldn’t put you off an amazing amp, now available for an equally amazing price.

In our Arcam A15 review, we say it is a “wonderfully commanding and controlled performer. It excels in terms of grip and composure...”

We are big fans of its “expansive, stable and nicely layered” stereo imaging and its ability to create an insightful and engaging sound.

The Arcam delivers this character through all of its inputs too, including the moving-magnet phono stage and headphone output, which deserve an extra dose of praise through their informative and engaging character.

Build quality is excellent – the A15 looks chunky and feels sturdy, with its yellow accents popping nicely against the deep black casework. The frosted-glass fascia might not be to everyone’s taste, but the amp does look striking from the front, while around the back, all inputs are clearly labelled.

We haven’t seen much movement before in the price of the A15, even following the arrival of the A15+, so this has to be seen as a fantastic deal.

This is especially the case when you consider the A5+ costs £749. For just £50 more at Peter Tyson, you’re getting an amplifier that sounds bigger, more powerful and boasts greater dynamic clout. Buy with confidence.

