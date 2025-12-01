If you're searching for one of the best stereo amplifiers to invest in this Cyber Monday, then we think the NAD D 3020 V2 is well worth considering.

It's a superb performer at full price but that purchase is now a lot easier on the wallet thanks to a £100 price cut. That means you can snap up the five-star amplifier for just £299 at Amazon.

This slim, upright-orientated NAD D 3020 V2 amp is a unique, left-field design compared to most amps around. It's faithful to the classic 1970 original design that was incredibly popular, and the V2 model's dimensions are hugely appealing for those with limited space looking for a smaller hi-fi separate.

There's an abundance of connectivity here for such a compact amp: a moving-magnet phono stage for your turntable, alongside optical, coaxial and RCA inputs for plugging in a CD player, a network streamer and even a TV into this little NAD.

To add to the convenience, Bluetooth aptX streaming is also on board.

The D 3020 V2 is a great-sounding unit, too. In keeping with the original's tradition-breaking mould, it uses Class D amplification to offer 30W per channel. That's more than plenty to drive compact speakers and deliver an entertaining sound.

The presentation is tonally even with a natural balance throughout, while detail levels are great for this price.

But it's the NAD's strengths with timing and dynamics that will really win you over – it's an engaging approach that gets to the heart and spirit of any song.

I'm rather partial to half-width electronics and small speakers that punch above their weight, and if, like me, you have limited space in your house for a full hi-fi system, the NAD would fit right in.

Add in the ultra-budget, ultra-compact WiiM Pro Plus to add extensive streaming powers, a good pair of wired headphones – Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X or Austrian Audio Hi-X20 – and you've got a very capable, compact hi-fi system that won't take up too much room on a desk.

The NAD D 3020 V2 is a versatile little amp and one that has been in the What Hi-Fi? team's affections for many, many years. For its current £299 price at Amazon, it's a very tempting deal.