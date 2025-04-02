Get a whopping £500 off one of the best hi-fi amps we've reviewed

We've spotted a seriously fantastic saving on one of the best stereo amplifiers we've tested.

The deal lets you grab a Naim Nait XS 3 for only £1999 at Peter Tyson, which is an impressive £500 discount and record low price.

Naim’s analogue-only Nait XS 3 is the most musically enticing option at its level we've reviewed. Not only have we given it a five-star rating, but we also handed it a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and entered into the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame in the very same year.

During testing, we found the third-generation Nait amp is a big upgrade on its predecessor. The unit adds a moving magnet phono stage and better responsiveness to the mix.

Under the hood, it features immaculately assembled audio circuitry, with fantastic care shown in reducing the degrading effect of outside interference and unwanted interactions between components.

As a result, the amp delivers crisp and agile sound across a variety of genres when matched well. There's a combination of insight, dynamic subtlety and rhythmic drive that’s difficult to better at this level, with energy on tap and a good degree of refinement when required.

In our Nait XS 3 review, our test team said the Naim offers a "detailed and punchy performance that brims with energy and interest". All of this combines to let the Nait XS 3 communicate effortlessly and have a real emotional impact on the listener.

Are there any potential drawbacks? The Naim doesn't boast any digital inputs or Bluetooth functionality, which might be deal-breakers to some, but not us.

The Naim continues to be a quality performer at the money and we're more than happy to recommend it with £500 off at Peter Tyson.

