The traditional separates system has long been the bedrock of hi-fi, but it’s not for everyone.

Having multiple boxes can quickly eat up space, not to mention your hard-earned cash if you’re not careful. Which is why we are tempted by the all-in-one, just-add-speakers Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier, now £999 at Richer Sounds.

It's a modern, lifestyle-friendly system that incorporates amplification, DAC, streaming, preamplifier and even a phono stage into just one box. Pretty neat, right?

Luckily, this is no jack of all trades, master of none situation – our expert review team were big fans of the amplifier’s friendly, easy-going presentation and stylish design.

The Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier certainly has a long list of functions, but that’s of little use if the sound quality doesn’t measure up.

Luckily, the Attessa delivered in spades during our thorough testing process.

“The Roksan Attessa is a wonderfully genial performer no matter what you play. It has such a likeable sonic personality from the get-go, that we find ourselves happily playing song after song through the unit,” our Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier review reads.

“There is a decent amount of body and solidity to the sound, ample detail and clarity – all good hallmarks for when you’re listening to a wide variety of music, from John Williams to Yard Act, Taylor Swift to Eminem.”

We wish the Attessa had subtler textures and larger-scale dynamics, but this is a very likeable and enjoyable presentation all round.

Setup is also straightforward – not always a given with streaming products – and network connection remains blissfully stable and stutter-free throughout weeks of testing.

As you’d hope, there are a plethora of features on board. The BluOS platform has Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Internet radio, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deezer all on board to cater for your streaming needs.

Physical connections are not neglected either, with two inputs apiece for optical, coaxial, and line-level RCA. The MM phono socket can connect directly to a turntable, and the front panel has a 3.5mm headphone jack also.

Network connection is available over wi-fi or ethernet, and there is file support up to hi-res 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

With ample personality, visual flair and a musical, likeable presentation, the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier has a lot going for it – especially with £600 off at Richer Sounds.

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Read our Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier review

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And our pick of the best music streamers