On the hunt for a tiny Bluetooth speaker that makes a big impact? The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 might not look like all that much – but it packs a surprising punch.

And right now, it's just £40 on Amazon – perfect timing if you're looking for a stocking filler or a holiday treat for yourself.

It's one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market at this size and price, and for now it comes with a 33 per cent saving on the launch price.

Save £20 Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was £60 now £40 at Amazon The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is a tiny budget speaker with a lot to give. There's enjoyable sound for the size, it goes louder than you'd expect and packs plenty of features, all for just £40. An ideal pick for anyone looking for a speaker that checks both the portability and affordability boxes.

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is pretty much the perfect size for a stocking, sizing up at 100mm x 100mm x 43mm. It's a Christmas miracle, right?

Actually, it's a tiny budget speaker that we've been recommending for years, which is an impressive feat considering there's a lot of competition out there.

And while the JBL Go 4 is an excellent rival pick (and will cost you just £30 at Amazon right now), if you're looking for something a little bigger, with a more mature sound and a longer battery life, we'd say the Tribit is certainly worth the extra tenner.

The audio is certainly a big plus point, going bigger, punchier and louder than you'd expect from such an unsuspecting unit. Plus, its midrange vocal clarity and breadth of sound is more impressive than from the Go 4.

In our full review, we said: "Voices in particular shine through the Micro 2 speaker. They’re clear and detailed, with the speaker highlighting the midrange in an appealing manner. If you’re a fan of podcasts, this speaker will suit you well."

And when it comes to that longer battery life compared to the JBL Go 4, we're talking 12 hours, which is five hours more than the Go 4 and on par with the pricier JBL Flip 6 and Flip 5.

You can even use the Micro 2 as a powerbank, which means you can charge your smartphone or wireless earbuds' case using the speaker's USB-C port. A seriously handy feature that's fairly unexpected on such a small speaker.

And its a rugged unit, too, with an IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof rating, which we tested out by the kitchen sink, in the bathroom and from a rain-splattered garden. And it passed with flying colours.

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 proves that enthusiastic and capable performance is available for an ultra-budget price. And it's now even cheaper, just £40 at Amazon. Hurry though, it's likely only for a limited time...

