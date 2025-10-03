Another week, another selection of tempting savings to muse over the weekend.

Even when we're not wrestling with Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.

This week, we've seen major deals on everything from fantastic Bluetooth speakers to five-star CD players to super-talented Dolby Atmos soundbar packages.

We've even spotted a lowest-ever price for one of our favourite OLED TVs, which you'll. need to be quick to secure!

If you're seeking tempting prices on some of the finest products we've tested, read on for the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals we've found over this past week.

Save £851 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £848 at Amazon With crisp and engaging sound alongside a whole new level of bass performance, it's no surprise that we rate the Samsung HW-Q990F five stars. Not only does it sound fantastic, but it's also incredibly easy to set up with excellent connectivity. At this price, you won't find anything better.

Save 30% (£596) Cyrus CDi-XR: was £1,995 now £1,399 at Peter Tyson The slot-loading CDi-XR is a superb, no-frills CD player and its half-width chassis shouldn’t take up too much space. Sonically it shines brightly, with a detailed, dynamic and powerful sound which entertains across genres. It’s also upgradeable courtesy of Cyrus’ optional PSU-XR outboard power supply. Five stars

Five stars Save £60 Dali Katch G2: was £349 now £289 at Peter Tyson The Dail Katch G2 is ideal for music lovers who want quality sound and design in the portable Bluetooth speaker space. It boasts excellent detail and clarity, good bass weight for its size, and you'll get it all wrapped up in a classy build and finish. Right now, for £60 off, it's a terrific deal.

Save 18% (£220) Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector: was £1,200 now £980 at Amazon With £220 off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better projector at this price point. The feature list is bumper full with 4K resolution (via pixel-shifting technology), strong contrast, vibrant colour, and immense cinematic appeal. A great deal for anyone looking for a mid-range projector for their home cinema setup. Five-stars

