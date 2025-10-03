Our reviewers and deals experts have spotted the lowest-ever prices on OLED TVs, CD players, Dolby Atmos soundbar packages and more
Save big on JBL, Samsung and Sony
Another week, another selection of tempting savings to muse over the weekend.
Even when we're not wrestling with Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.
This week, we've seen major deals on everything from fantastic Bluetooth speakers to five-star CD players to super-talented Dolby Atmos soundbar packages.
We've even spotted a lowest-ever price for one of our favourite OLED TVs, which you'll. need to be quick to secure!
If you're seeking tempting prices on some of the finest products we've tested, read on for the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals we've found over this past week.
The five-star 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 II is the top-end OLED our reviewers recommend to most people, thanks to its wonderfully crisp, punchy picture and great sound. And while it's still quite an investment, it is now £750 cheaper than when we first tested it.
Also available at Sevenoaks with code 'GDSAVE250'
With crisp and engaging sound alongside a whole new level of bass performance, it's no surprise that we rate the Samsung HW-Q990F five stars. Not only does it sound fantastic, but it's also incredibly easy to set up with excellent connectivity. At this price, you won't find anything better.
The JBL Charge 6 brings clear, detailed and hugely confident sound to this burrito-shaped speaker. It wows on quality as well as sound and has even more waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof capabilities than its predecessor, the Charge 5. There's lots to love about it, especially when there's a discount.
The slot-loading CDi-XR is a superb, no-frills CD player and its half-width chassis shouldn’t take up too much space. Sonically it shines brightly, with a detailed, dynamic and powerful sound which entertains across genres. It’s also upgradeable courtesy of Cyrus’ optional PSU-XR outboard power supply. Five stars
The Dail Katch G2 is ideal for music lovers who want quality sound and design in the portable Bluetooth speaker space. It boasts excellent detail and clarity, good bass weight for its size, and you'll get it all wrapped up in a classy build and finish. Right now, for £60 off, it's a terrific deal.
With £220 off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better projector at this price point. The feature list is bumper full with 4K resolution (via pixel-shifting technology), strong contrast, vibrant colour, and immense cinematic appeal. A great deal for anyone looking for a mid-range projector for their home cinema setup. Five-stars
