The loading tray on the Technics SL-G700M2 is as smooth as they come.

For many hi-fi enthusiasts, it’s great to have the modern convenience provided by combination digital systems. The good news is that, nowadays, you can find high quality in this category too.

The Technics SL-G700M2 is a great example. Combining a music streamer and CD player into one excellently built package, it has a strong sonic performance across its wide range of digital audio inputs.

Thanks to this tasty deal, the SL-G700M2 can now be yours for more than £300 off its original price too. It’s available for £2589 at Peter Tyson, £310 off its RRP and the cheapest we’ve seen it!

Five stars Save £310 Technics SL-G700M2: was £2,899 now £2,589 at Peter Tyson The Technics SL-G700M2 features a wide range of connection options, so you can enjoy its superb sonic performance in a plethora of ways. The deal price applies to the black and silver finishes. Stocks running low on the silver finish

A solid and beautifully made box, the SL-G700M2 streamer/CD combo boasts a wide range of digital inputs and outputs. There are two USB-A, one USB-C, coaxial and optical inputs, along with coax and optical outputs.

Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast and Apple Airplay are on-board for wireless connection, while the steamer module allows for connecting to everything from NAS units and USB sticks to Tidal, Deezer and internet radio – so there is a huge amount of choice of where you play your music from.

Of course, the built-in CD player means you can spin your favourite CDs and SACDs too.

However you choose to enjoy your music, you can expect exceptional sound quality from the SL-G700M2.

During testing, we played several CDs, including Eminem’s Recovery , Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love and Arvo Pärt’s Litany, and found the Technics has a “controlled and clear delivery that works well regardless of what we play”, while its presentation is “detailed and insightful”.

When we swapped to the streaming module, we also found it “gives balanced results regardless of source”. It is “bold and authoritative when it needs to be”, while it can change down the gears effortlessly to render more delicate recordings.

If you’re looking for a premium streamer/CD combo, we strongly encourage you to take a look at the Technics SL-G700M2 for £2589 at Peter Tyson.

