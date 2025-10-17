Award season is upon us and we recently gave the Cambridge Audio MXN10 a coveted winners' spot in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025, cementing its place as one of the best music streamers money can buy at its price.

But, what if we were to tell you it just got even more affordable?

For just £349 at Amazon. the five-star MXN10 is small, affordable and... superb. This incredible saving of £100 is the lowest price we've seen the music streamer drop to and given we already found it to be fantastically affordable, an excellent deal we're happy to recommend.

Save £100 Cambridge Audio MXN10: was £449 now £349 The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is a back-to-back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. Three years on the trot this music streamer has proven it's the bee's knees with its awesome sound and impressive specs, including great streaming features and file compatibility. Plus, it's neat, compact and easy to pop onto your hi-fi rack.

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 tops our list of the the best music streamers we've tested. And it shouldn't be all that surprising to hear that we've also given it a What Hi-Fi? Award three years in a row.

The appealingly dinky MXN10 offers awesome, engaging sound and impressive specifications at a competitive price.

Packed into the neat little box (by rival's standards), the MXN10 offers support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, as well as the choice of connecting via Bluetooth 5.0., controlled via Cambridge Audio's StreamMagic app.

There’s also built-in high-quality radio streaming across practically any global station you can think of, whilst also being able to locate and play any music file stored on the same home network, such as from NAS devices.

For physical connections, the MXN10 is fitted with an RCA line level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical on the digital side, as well as an ethernet port if you’re planning on plugging the unit directly into your router, as opposed to relying on your wi-fi connection.

Internally, the compact Cambridge network player comes equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, allowing it to stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution, so you’ll rarely find your dinky streamer caught out.

And when it comes to sound, scale and authority are impressive from such a compact device, while the tone and texture of instruments come to the fore with a great amount of detail. It's balanced and energetic, and turns its hand to every music genre we play through it.

So, why not save yourself £100 on an already wonderfully affordable music streamer? It's as simple as picking it up for £349 at Amazon and with musical performance that is utterly charming, it remains a favourite of ours at this seriously competitive price.

