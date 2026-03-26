If you love to stream music, then you might be considering a music streamer in your hi-fi system. And fortunately, there's a wide range of models available to suit everyone's needs and budget.

But, if you're looking for a music streamer that also doubles up as a CD player in one premium box, then there's one model we love to recommend – and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price.

The Technics SL-G700M2 can be yours for just £2399 at Peter Tyson, which is a whopping £500 saving. It's the best saving we've ever seen, so you might want to jump on it before it's too late!

Save £500 Technics SL-G700M2: was £2,899 now £2,399 at Peter Tyson The Technics SL-G700M2 is an excellent and versatile digital source that should work well in a wide range of systems. With good connectivity and an excellent build and finish, there are many reasons we gave it a five-star review. And right now, you can grab this discount on both the Black and Silver models. But, at time of writing, there was only one left in stock of the Silver.

The Technics SL-G700M2 combines physical media playback and wireless music streaming in a design our expert testers said, "remains a solid and beautifully made box, displaying a level of fit and finish that is among the best we have seen at this level".

As a CD/SACD player with network audio streaming smarts, it's a product that's well-suited to the 21st century, building on its five-star predecessor and boasting a wealth of digital connectivity alongside a multitude of streaming options.

Onboard for wireless connection, you get Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast and Apple Airplay, while the streamer module allows for connecting to everything from NAS units and USB sticks to Tidal, Deezer and internet radio.

There's a USB Type B on the back panel to allow easy connection to a computer, alongside the carry-over front and back panel USB Type A ports. Of course, the built-in disc section means you can play CDs and SACDs too.

However you choose to enjoy your music, you can expect exceptional sound quality from the SL-G700M2. And our expert testers said: "The Technics has a controlled and clear delivery that works well regardless of what we play. It is a detailed and insightful presentation, and manages to organise the musical information in a cohesive and entertaining way."

The Technics SL-G700M2 is a capable streamer and CD player that covers all bases while being entertaining. And at just £2399 at Peter Tyson, it's a price that makes this deal easy to recommend.

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Read our full Technics SL-G700M2 review

Check out the best music streamers: top network audio players tested by our experts

And the best CD players: budget to premium options tested by expert reviewers