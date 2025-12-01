To be fair, this isn't actually a terrible deal. We weren't so keen on the Beats Studio Pro when we tested them back in the summer of 2023, but part of that middling reception came from the fact that they cost a sizeable £350 at full price. Now that they're just £99 at Amazon, they do represent reasonably decent value. The goalposts, as it were, have been shifted.

We still think you could be prudent and get an even better deal elsewhere. There's not much that's absolutely bang on £100, so we've selected alternatives that are even cheaper (but still great) or rivals which, while more expensive, we think will give you a bit more bang for your buck.

Beats Studio Pro Cyber Monday deal

Lowest-ever price Save £251 Beats Studio Pro : was £350 now £99 at Amazon Ok, £251 off a pair of cans which started life at £350 is a massive, massive saving, so we wouldn't be completely opposed to you snapping up the Beats Studio Pro. They're well appointed with features, are nicely made and, at £99 rather than £350, sound pretty decent. Stocks are running dry, so other finishes which aren't black may set you back £150 instead. Still not bad, to be fair.

Lowest price on black finish

The alternatives

Five stars Save £172 Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £178 at Amazon Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still going strong. They're now two generations out of date, but we feel they're a far more interesting sonic proposition than the Beats Studio Pro. There's more spark and musicality here, while their ANC, foldable design, handsome feature set and strong battery life only make them more appealing.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner Save £40 Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £59 at Amazon For us, the Sony WH-CH720N are the best budget noise cancelling headphones you can buy. They're cheaper and less premium feeling than the Beats, of course, but they sound great, boast very admirable ANC, and are still built to last a good deal of punishment. If value matters to you, they should be on your radar.

MORE:

Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more, live!

Black Friday 2025: our experts select the best home cinema deals on projectors, soundbars, AVRs and more

This stylish, compact turntable system is ideal for modern vinyl fans – I would recommend it any day of the year