These Beats headphones are heavily discounted this Cyber Monday – but you can do better

Deals
By published

Not quite an un-Beatable deal

Over-ear headphones: Beats Studio Pro
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

To be fair, this isn't actually a terrible deal. We weren't so keen on the Beats Studio Pro when we tested them back in the summer of 2023, but part of that middling reception came from the fact that they cost a sizeable £350 at full price. Now that they're just £99 at Amazon, they do represent reasonably decent value. The goalposts, as it were, have been shifted.

We still think you could be prudent and get an even better deal elsewhere. There's not much that's absolutely bang on £100, so we've selected alternatives that are even cheaper (but still great) or rivals which, while more expensive, we think will give you a bit more bang for your buck.

Beats Studio Pro Cyber Monday deal

Beats Studio Pro
Lowest-ever price
Save £251
Beats Studio Pro : was £350 now £99 at Amazon

Ok, £251 off a pair of cans which started life at £350 is a massive, massive saving, so we wouldn't be completely opposed to you snapping up the Beats Studio Pro. They're well appointed with features, are nicely made and, at £99 rather than £350, sound pretty decent. Stocks are running dry, so other finishes which aren't black may set you back £150 instead. Still not bad, to be fair.
Lowest price on black finish

View Deal

The alternatives

Sony WH-1000XM4
Five stars
Save £172
Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £178 at Amazon

Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still going strong. They're now two generations out of date, but we feel they're a far more interesting sonic proposition than the Beats Studio Pro. There's more spark and musicality here, while their ANC, foldable design, handsome feature set and strong battery life only make them more appealing.

View Deal
Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £20
Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT : was £149 now £129 at Richer Sounds

If you're not bothered by a lack of noise cancelling, the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are very easy to recommend. They're clean, clear headphones which pull out stunning levels of details, with a bright, peppy personality that only gets better when you listen via USB-C.

View Deal
Sony WH-CH720N
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner
Save £40
Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £59 at Amazon

For us, the Sony WH-CH720N are the best budget noise cancelling headphones you can buy. They're cheaper and less premium feeling than the Beats, of course, but they sound great, boast very admirable ANC, and are still built to last a good deal of punishment. If value matters to you, they should be on your radar.

View Deal

MORE:

Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more, live!

Black Friday 2025: our experts select the best home cinema deals on projectors, soundbars, AVRs and more

This stylish, compact turntable system is ideal for modern vinyl fans – I would recommend it any day of the year

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.