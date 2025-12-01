These Beats headphones are heavily discounted this Cyber Monday – but you can do better
Not quite an un-Beatable deal
To be fair, this isn't actually a terrible deal. We weren't so keen on the Beats Studio Pro when we tested them back in the summer of 2023, but part of that middling reception came from the fact that they cost a sizeable £350 at full price. Now that they're just £99 at Amazon, they do represent reasonably decent value. The goalposts, as it were, have been shifted.
We still think you could be prudent and get an even better deal elsewhere. There's not much that's absolutely bang on £100, so we've selected alternatives that are even cheaper (but still great) or rivals which, while more expensive, we think will give you a bit more bang for your buck.
Beats Studio Pro Cyber Monday deal
Ok, £251 off a pair of cans which started life at £350 is a massive, massive saving, so we wouldn't be completely opposed to you snapping up the Beats Studio Pro. They're well appointed with features, are nicely made and, at £99 rather than £350, sound pretty decent. Stocks are running dry, so other finishes which aren't black may set you back £150 instead. Still not bad, to be fair.
Lowest price on black finish
The alternatives
Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still going strong. They're now two generations out of date, but we feel they're a far more interesting sonic proposition than the Beats Studio Pro. There's more spark and musicality here, while their ANC, foldable design, handsome feature set and strong battery life only make them more appealing.
If you're not bothered by a lack of noise cancelling, the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are very easy to recommend. They're clean, clear headphones which pull out stunning levels of details, with a bright, peppy personality that only gets better when you listen via USB-C.
For us, the Sony WH-CH720N are the best budget noise cancelling headphones you can buy. They're cheaper and less premium feeling than the Beats, of course, but they sound great, boast very admirable ANC, and are still built to last a good deal of punishment. If value matters to you, they should be on your radar.
MORE:
Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more, live!
Black Friday 2025: our experts select the best home cinema deals on projectors, soundbars, AVRs and more
This stylish, compact turntable system is ideal for modern vinyl fans – I would recommend it any day of the year
Cyber Monday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- LG C5 55-inch: lowest-ever price at Richer Sounds
- JBL soundbar: now better than half price
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- Sony headphones: now just £29
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
- Vinyl: 3 for £66 at Amazon
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £75
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.