The 'benchmark setting' T+A Solitaire T wireless headphones have a boozy new look

New look, higher price, same hardware

T+A Solitaire T Cognac white in case
T+A has launched a new “cognac white” variant of its premium Solitaire T wireless headphones.

The update includes a new “cognac white” colour scheme that combines white and brown elements and a new carry case made from “animal-free leather”.

T+A chief operating officer, Conradin Amft, says the firm created the variant in a bid to make the headphones look more elegant, but didn’t feel the need to make any hardware upgrades to the Solitare T.

"When we set out to design the Solitaire T Cognac White, our guiding question was: How can we refine the aesthetic essence of such a groundbreaking headphone without diluting its technical brilliance?" said Amft.

"That’s why we never considered altering the core technical design of the headphones. Instead, our newly expanded design team focused on elevating the materials to reflect and enhance the technical sophistication of the Solitaire T."

Despite this, the new version will cost a little more than the original, all-white version (pictured below), with the cognac option set to retail for £1350 / $1849 / €1490. The original white option costs £1200 / $1600 / €1300.

T+A Solitaire T review

The price means the Solitaire T remain firmly in the top tier of the wireless headphone market and direct rivals to the five-star, Mark Levinson No.5909 and, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H100 – which respectively cost £999 / $999 and £1299 / $1549.

Though we wouldn’t have minded some technical upgrades to the Solitaire T, which we reviewed and awarded a five-star rating in 2023, there’s no denying they are still fantastic sounding wireless headphones – as evidenced by the fact that our managing editor, Becky Roberts, still frequently uses a pair.

Highlights include “benchmark-setting” wireless audio performance, a lightweight, comfortable to wear design, and solid battery life. As we say in our original review verdict:

“They cost hundreds more than most people would ever dream of paying for headphones, wired or wireless, but for those who prioritise convenience and sound quality equally, and have the budget to spend big, the T+A Solitaire T nail that balance without compromise and are the most convincing wired/wireless hybrids we’ve come across. For now, they’re in a league of their own.”

So if you have the cash, and like the look of the new colour option we still wholeheartedly recommend the Solitaire T to any serious music fan.

