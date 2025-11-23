Sony’s Award-winning WH-1000XM6 flagship headphones are £50 off – but you still have a Black Friday choice to make
Stick or twist?
We were blown away by the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 when we tested them earlier this year, and we know that many deal hunters will be keeping their eyes peeled for a price drop on these specific headphones. They're What Hi-Fi? Award winners, after all.
Wouldn't you know it, they've only gone and dropped from £399 to £349 at Amazon, a lovely £50 saving on the headphones we feel offer the finest pound-per-sound performance you can get.
The thing is, we've seen the WH-1000XM6 fall to an even more tempting £329 before, so if you hold your horses, you could get an extra £20 off. If, of course, a bigger drop is forthcoming...
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet, boasting not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality. We've seen them fall further, meaning it might be worth holding fire for now, or you can avoid stocks drying up and nab a pair immediately.
Deal also at Currys
Arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, the WH-1000XM6 are amazing all-round performers that tick virtually every box you can think of.
They look stylish, yet subtle and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. Add stunning noise-cancelling and a properly foldable design into the equation, and you have the perfect companions for home listening, work use or travelling on your adventures.
Codec support includes SBC, AAC and Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, with compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and the increasingly popular Auracast sharing technology also on the menu.
In terms of noise-cancelling, the flagship Sony cans are on top of their game, using six mics on each earcup which work with their adaptive NC optimiser to outstanding effect.
That tech monitors and constantly adapts to outside noise as you’re moving around, resulting in excellent handling of low-frequency and midrange rumbles and allowing you simply to sit back and enjoy your tunes.
Call quality is excellent, too. You’ll have no problem being heard as voices are isolated from background noise extremely well, while even pesky wind noise is cancelled out.
Oh, and did we mention the fact that the XM6 sound sensational, too?
In fact, in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we went so far as to say the headphones “deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship.”
We were blown away by their ability to entertain with any genre of music thrown their way, from rock and pop to classical and hip-hop. They manage to make even rivals like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones "sound out of their depth” in comparison, and those are five-star cans with a lot to shout about.
This drop from £399 to £349 at Amazon isn't the first, or the lowest, drop we've seen for the XM6, but it's still a fantastic price if you're after flagship performance and you don't want to wait to get it. A better deal could be around the corner, so it's up to you whether you stick or twist as Black Friday really hots up.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
