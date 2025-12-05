If a lovely deal on the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 over-ear headphones is what you're looking for, then let us bring to you a touch of festive wonder.

For just £349 at Amazon, B&W's beautiful headphones with stunning sound are £50 off – and that, ladies and gentlemen, is the lowest price we have seen them drop to.

They enjoyed a £24 discount during Prime Day, but nothing as spicy as this. A proper price drop just in time for the holidays? Go on then.

A quick note to say though that, while this discount is available on the Black or White model, if you've got your heart set on Frost Blue, you're out of luck on this occasion: it's still at full price.

The Px7 S3 are among the best wireless headphones we have tested, and they look remarkably stylish to boot.

Looks are one thing. Throw in full-bodied sonic character, benchmark levels of textural insight and a decent array of features, and you've got a seriously impressive set of cans.

As a Sony XM6 alternative, there is none better when you find yourself on the search for wire-free headphones with noise-cancelling convenience.

Our expert testers say, in our Px7 S3 review: "While it’s always prudent to be wary of hyperbole, our time cross-examining the Px7 S3’s sonic talents leaves us finding few gaps in their armour.

"The Px7 S3 really are exceptionally refined and detailed headphones, stunning us with their ability to outstrip their predecessors and even outperform the more expensive Dali IO-8 for textural insight."

You won't be upset by the features on offer, either, with aptX Lossless and Adaptive Bluetooth support and a 30-hour battery life (with ANC on).

The Px7 S3 provide some pretty decent noise-cancelling capabilities, too, with our testers praising them for delivering a reasonably solid barrier between you and the outside world.

The follow-up to the Px7 S2e headphones is a huge success. If you want the newest cans and have the budget to spare, you can save yourself a handy £50 with this deal and secure the Px7 S3s for just £349 at Amazon. But you'll have to be quick!

