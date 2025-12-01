The Sony WH-CH720N remain the best wireless headphones for those on a budget. And what is true at full price is infinitely more true at their discounted Cyber Monday price of just £59.

That's a price drop that sees them plummet to a record low and a frankly ludicrous price for a product that we rated five stars and gave a What Hi-Fi? Award (at full price).

Considering their great sound, comfortable fit, and now tempting price, we really can’t think of any other headphones that you should consider for under £100.

Save 14% Sony WH-CH720N: was £69 now £59 at Amazon This pair of headphones sound great, are built well, have excellent active noise cancellation, and are incredibly affordable. There's also Sony’s DSEE sound upscaling tech, 360 Reality Audio spatial audio, and 35 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. At just under £60, this deal is an absolute steal.

As we said in our Sony WH-CH720N review, “No shrinking violets, they imbue their musical cargo with heft and conviction, operating on the front foot in delivering an immediate, assertive sound with an emphasis on forceful, burly bass.”

On the subject of that bass, we did find it could become a little overzealous at times, but Sony’s companion app lets you adjust the EQ to your heart’s content.

We did also find, as should be expected given the huge price disparity, that more premium pairs, such as Sony’s own WH-1000XM5, are more effective at blocking out external noise with more powerful ANC technology.

That said, we did find that, for the money, “these affordable Sonys do an effective job of dampening, if not silencing completely, the rumble and swoosh of each passing car as it whizzes its way past on a busy nearby road”.

We could go on and on about how well we think they perform, but we think you should judge for yourself.

We’re not sure how long this Amazon deal will last, so we suggest jumping on it quickly...

MORE:

Discover more of the best wireless headphones you can buy

Top-notch audio on-the-go: best wireless earbuds

Our verdict on the best Sony TVs for every budget