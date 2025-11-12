Five-star headphones can cost a pretty penny, but premium over-ears don't always have to break the bank – especially when there's an early Black Friday deal to be done.

At just £169 at Amazon, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have crashed to their lowest-ever price, a substantial £130 cheaper than launch.

The deal is for both the Black or White models, which have previously dropped to only £199; but if you've got your heart set on the Graphite finish, you'll have to pay only a fiver more.

So, if you're looking for headphones that boast impressive sound quality, a hefty battery life and effective ANC, this is a deal we can seriously recommend.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless may be markedly older than more recent rivals, such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones or the Sony XM6s, but they will also cost you less than half the price of those options.

And, despite their age, these five-star headphones still have a lot to offer aside from their seriously competitive price. Namely, the clear, direct, detailed and lively sound alongside a 60-hour battery life that blows most of its competitors out of the water.

And if that battery ever runs low, you can switch to wired listening – either through the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable or a USB-C to USB-C one (not supplied). A USB-C charging lead joins the single audio cable in the box, as does a good ol’ airplane adapter and a rather nice fabric hardshell case.

Sennheiser has also equipped the Momentum 4 Wireless with high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support, as well as being Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, meaning you can simultaneously connect to multiple Bluetooth devices and switch with ease.

All of this can be managed in the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which also acts a gateway to EQ levels, ANC adjustment settings and a 'Sound Check' to give you a desired listening profile.

The ANC is effective – our expert testers called it “very decent indeed” – and will tackle busy roads and noisy traffic by automatically adapting to your environment.

Sonically, they are clear and direct in a way that demands your attention. In our review, we say: “They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby.”

We have certainly seen discounts on the Momentum 4 Wireless over the years, but never as good as this. This offer of £169 at Amazon is by far the lowest price yet – and you don't even have to wait until Black Friday to grab it!

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Check out the best headphones: tested by our experts

And the best on-ear headphones: our top pick of wired and wireless pairs