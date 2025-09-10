If you're looking for the best wireless earbuds currently on sale, you should at least consider the Sony WF-1000XM5.

They're our What Hi-Fi? Award winners and an easy recommendation for any music fan.

And while they may have once set you back £259, they've dropped to just £199 at Amazon in Black and White. For more flamboyant music fans, you can also grab them in Pink at John Lewis.

There's no shortage of competition at this price and it's about to get even more interesting with the recently-announced Apple AirPods Pro 3 coming onto the market at just £219.

There's already six things we're hyped about for the AirPods Pro 3 and one of them is their excellent price.

For now, this XM5 deal makes them seriously competitive (and they've even been lower, reaching £159 back in July), so it's a deal that's worth taking advantage of, while stocks last.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the Award-winning successors of the previously Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4. So, clearly Sony knows what they're doing.

And, unsurprisingly, the XM5 also find themselves as our top pick for the best wireless earbuds currently on the market.

During testing, we found the XM5 to be a comfy fit with competitive features and a sonic performance that is clearer and more detailed than any earbuds we'd tested before.

They're not quite as rich or full in the bass as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), but if your music taste is eclectic, we think they're a solid choice for enjoying any musical genre.

For features, the XM5 are packed out. There's hi-res audio and 360 Reality Audio support, as well as dynamic head tracking, LDAC support and Multipoint Bluetooth.

You'll also be pleased to hear that Sony's DSEE Extreme processing is onboard to try and fill in the gaps of detail found in low quality music files. Pus, Adaptive Sound Control to automatically alter the amount of ambient sound you hear and Speak-to-Chat.

One hugely exciting feature included in the XM5 though is the flexibility of the touch controls. Playback, sound modes and volume can be operated all at the same time through the earbuds.

Add all this to an eight-hour battery life (plus 16 hours from the case) and it's a hugely desirable offering.

Sound-wise, we said in our full review: "Now, this is where things start to get interesting – really interesting. The Sony WF-1000XM5 sound very different to previous top-of-the-range earbuds from the brand.

"But is that different in a good way or in a what-the-heck-have-they-done kind of way, we hear you ask? We’re pleased to report it’s the former."

The XM5 have always been in direct competition with the AirPods Pro 2 and they're also always been a similar price. With the AirPods Pro 3 coming out at £219, it's discount prices like £199 at Amazon that'll keep Sony competitive. But, it's a price that won't stick around forever.

