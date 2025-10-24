You don't have to break the bank to secure a What Hi–Fi? Award winner – and the Sony WF-C510 proves exactly that.

For two years in a row, Sony's budget earbuds have won the 'Best wireless earbuds under £70' category, and are now available for half that price.

Sitting at just £35 at Smart Home Sounds, that's a good £20 off the launch price and the lowest price we've seen so far for these brilliant buds.

The only downside? At the time of writing, only the yellow pair is in stock, so you'll have to wait to get one of the other colour options at this price. But we think the yellow version looks pretty snazzy!

For great sound with minimal fuss at an affordable price, Sony's budget buds are hard to beat. In our five-star Sony WF-C510 review, we praised them for their "comfort, sense of fun and musicality", concluding, "they’re brilliant buds with a bargain price tag."

As with most Sony earbuds, their rhythmic ability is on point, with great "balance, separation and insight, and an even surer sense of timing".

Features on offer include responsive touch controls, Multipoint Bluetooth (to connect to two sources simultaneously), IPX4 water resistance, the ability to use each bud independently, and the ability to tweak EQ settings via the Sony Headphones App.

Up to 11 hours of battery life isn't too shabby either - especially when it can be doubled with the case!

The only downside is the relatively cheap finish, though we found the buds themselves to fit extremely well. They're surprisingly slight too, making them a great choice for those of us with smaller ears.

With plenty of features, excellent comfort and great sound all at a budget price, the Sony WF-C510 were great value even before a discount. So with £20 off at Smart Home Sounds, it's hard to go wrong - get yourself a pair of What Hi-Fi Award-winning earbuds now.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-C510 review

Check out the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy

Portable audio peaked 14 years ago – is it time to come full circle?