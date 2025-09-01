The Sony WF-C710N are some of the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed this year. As an entry point into the world of noise cancelling buds, we can't think of many rivals that offer their stellar combination of sound quality, features and comfort.

The reasonably new buds enjoyed some of their first proper discounts during the Prime Day sales, but we've never seen them drop this low before. Usually starting at £100, they're not £75 at EE, a tantalising drop of £25 – that's not something you should miss out on.

Best Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds deal

Five stars Save £25 Sony WF-C710N: was £100 now £75 at EE The Sony WF-C710N are brilliant all-rounders at a superb price. You won't find better noise cancellers at this level, nor will you discover buds that sound so musical, rich and engaging. £25 off only takes their overall value from superb to outstanding.

Lowest price on white and pink finishes

We awarded the WF-C710N five stars in our review, calling them "capable noise-cancellers that deliver a grown-up performance for not a huge amount of money."

They have touch controls over the original's click buttons, and the 'buds themselves are a little chunkier and heavier than their WF-C700N predecessors. Their dual noise sensor tech makes for more effective noise cancellation, especially in the lower mid and bass frequencies, making them some of the best ANC buds at this price.

Sony has also steps to ensure call quality is up to a good standard. The wind noise reduction structure around the mic, combined with the brand's 'Precise Voice Pickup Technology', results in calls that are clear, natural and isolated from the outside world.

Elsewhere, wearer detection starts and stops playback when you put the buds in your ears and take them out again, while their total battery life of 30 hours is double the C700N's.

Most significantly of all, they sound better than anything Sony has ever produced at this price. Their performance is weightier and fuller, making the C700N sound almost lightweight in comparison. They dig up an awesome amount of detail, and showcase Sony's usual excellent timing.

Want a pair? Head to EE and get saving!

