The Technics EAH-AZ80 wireless earbuds have received a welcome price cut at Amazon, dropping to £159 from their £259 launch price.

While this isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for these capable earbuds (they hit £150 in July) it's still not far off and represents a good opportunity for those who missed that earlier deal.

The EAH-AZ80 earned four stars across the board for sound, features and comfort when we reviewed them in 2023.

While they faced stiff competition from established rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at their original price, this £100 discount makes them a much more compelling proposition.

What impressed us most about the AZ80 was their spacious, open presentation that provides music with room to breathe.

As we noted in our review, they deliver a pleasing feeling of neutral clarity, with an unobtrusive soundscape that doesn't smother music in heavy bass.

This makes them particularly appealing for listeners who prefer a more balanced, analytical sound signature.

One standout feature is their industry-first three-device multipoint connection, allowing seamless switching between phone, laptop and tablet without the usual two-device limitation found elsewhere.

We found this worked brilliantly in practice, though it's worth noting that LDAC codec support drops to two devices when using all three connections.

Other solid features include up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge (rising to 7.5 hours with ANC off), 25 hours total with the case, and Technics' JustMyVoice call technology for clearer voice calls in windy conditions.

The earbuds also come with an impressive seven pairs of ear tips.

Technics EAH-AZ80 : was £259.99 now £159 at Amazon The Technics EAH-AZ80 offer a spacious, neutral sound with excellent clarity, featuring the industry's first three-device multipoint connectivity and solid build quality, though their active noise-cancelling trails behind competitors like Sony and Bose. But this £159 discount makes their balanced presentation and unique features much more appealing. Four stars

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Where the AZ80 struggled at launch was competing against punchier, more dynamic rivals. We found them occasionally lacking satisfying dynamics and punch compared to the fuller, weightier delivery of competitors like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. However, at this reduced price, those sonic trade-offs become easier to accept.

It's also worth considering Technics' newer flagship, the five-star £259 Technics EAH-AZ100, which addresses many of the AZ80's shortcomings with improved sound quality, better noise-cancelling and longer battery life.

However, the AZ100 remain significantly pricier at full price, making this discounted AZ80 deal appealing for those seeking Technics' signature clarity, without the premium outlay.

MORE

Best wireless earbuds 2025: top pairs tested by our reviewers

New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: top turntables to supercharge your vinyl listening

These are the best headphones we've tested in 2025