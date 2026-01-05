No doubt you're still trying to get your head around being thrust into a new year, so I won't waste your time. Right now, the five-star Award-winning Grado SR80x are discounted to just £99 at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

That's an impressive £31 discount on the open-back headphones that are now as affordable as they are entertaining. We've continually praised them for their punchy sound, class-leading insight and comfortable fit at this level.

Tempted? I'm not surprised.

Best Grado wired headphones deal

You can't really miss with the Grado SR80x, especially at this deal price that brings these open-back wired headphones under £100. The outstanding SR80x are well worth a place on your shortlist if your main priorities are sound, sound and sound.

Sure, the aesthetics won't be for everyone. You might not like their industrial look, or their on-ear design, or the fact that, as an open pair of cans, they leak sound like a sieve. That's all perfectly understandable, but if you're looking for a pair of headphones to enjoy at home rather than on your commute, then these Grados are worth considering.

With these wired Grados, it's all about sound. If entertainment and musicality are what you seek, we can't think of another open-back rival that can better the SR80x at this price.

As we said in our review: "Everything we like about their (SR80) predecessors – their nimble-footedness, expressive, rolling dynamics, and insight across well-defined frequencies – has been inherited, and the punch and panache that have made the Prestige models such born entertainers are very much also part of the SR80x’s sonic signature."

You've even got a choice of retailers for this £31 off deal. Check them out at Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds.

