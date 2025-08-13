Act fast! Our favourite premium wired headphones are now £200 off – but stock is running low

The five-star Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Generation) are some of the best over-ear wired headphones we've ever tested. In fact, we love them so much that they're one of the review team's reference pairs.

And now for just £699 at Amazon, these exceptional headphones can be yours.

So, if you're looking for top-class performers with clean, balanced presentation, an even-handed nature and comfort for long listening lessons, these are a pair we'd seriously recommend.

But, hurry! At time of writing, there were only 9 left in stock.

The Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Generation) over-ear wired headphones are not cheap, but they are truly exceptional. Fortunately, they're £200 off at Amazon, which makes them a touch more affordable.

With an open-backed design and a fairly lightweight build at 360g, when we first got our hands on the T1 (3rd Gen), we found they didn't overheat our ears even over extended use.

Plus, they're comfy enough that you can wear them for long periods of time. And that's thanks to the premium design that boasts a Alcantara-covered headband and generous velour-trimmed earpads.

Though, if you're not a fan of open-backed headphones, you could always consider Beyerdynamic's five-star alternative, the T5 (3rd Gen) also £699 at Amazon.

Sound-wise, we praised the T1s for being admirably even-handed and balanced, saying: "We’re pleased to report that Beyerdynamic hasn’t over-egged the bass frequencies in a bid to impress, with the T1 (3rd Gen) sounding as tonally convincing as ever."

While the original T1 model is over a decade old now, it paved the way for what was to come and the 3rd Gen model is easier to drive for mobile devices and laptops. But, to enjoy the high level of transparency, we'd recommend pairing them with a high-quality source.

Right now, this premium pair are down to just £699 at Amazon. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a fantastic deal.

