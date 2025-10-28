If you're looking for a new pair of wired headphones then there's no need to wait until Black Friday – especially since our Award-winners don't seem to be holding out for a discount.

Case in point, the Røde NTH-100 wired headphones are now down to £108 on Amazon, the lowest price we've seen in several months.

Granted, they've been a bit cheaper before, but a deal is a deal – especially when the headphones are as good as the Røde NTH-100.

Five stars? Tick. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner? Tick. Best wired headphones overall? Tick.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 28% (£41) Røde NTH-100: was £149 now £108 at Amazon For critical and casual listening alike, the Røde NTH-100 are one of the best wired headphones on the market right now. With 40mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz and an eloquent, revealing sound, this is a great offer on a pair of long-term Award-winners.

The Røde NTH-100 might be approaching three years old now, but there's a reason we still constantly recommend them to music fans.

The cans pack impressive 40mm full-range dynamic drivers over each ear, with a frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz.

All of which results in a sound suitable for the casual listener as well as more serious tasks such as monitoring or mixing.

In our Røde NTH-100 review, we said: "They’re an almost fanatically insightful and revealing listen, happy to dish all the details no matter how minor and/or fleeting. They’re a balanced and poised listen, and not exactly analytical for the sake of it – but they’ll describe the whole picture for you."

They've long been a favourite in the What Hi-Fi? testing suite and are one of our recommendations to get the most out of Spotify Lossless.

They're wired headphones too, which means you'll never have to worry about charging or pairing them to the right device!

The 2.4m cable might be a bit much for more casual listeners, wanting to use them while out and about, but there's plenty to like about the debut headphones from Australian brand Røde which remain one of the best options for most people.

Which is why we're happy to flag the current deal, which gets you a pair of the the Røde NTH-100 with £41 off at Amazon, even if it's not the lowest price they've ever sold for.

