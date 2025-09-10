Austrian Audio’s five-star Hi-X65 headphones have never been more affordable

Austrian Audio is known for producing five-star rated audio gear that also attracts the attention of our What Hi-Fi? Awards judges. Even though you might not have heard of them, we can tell you this is a name you can trust.

One of our favourite products that they've released in recent years is the Hi-X65 open-back over-ear headphones. Not only did we give them five stars, but we called them "strong performers for the money, delivering a fine combination of insight, sturdy build and comfort".

Better still, right now you can snap them up at Amazon for only £259. That's a £60 discount off their RRP and sees them drop to a new record-low price. If that sounds good, we wouldn't hang around, as there are only a few left in stock.

Save 19% Austrian Audio Hi-X65: was £319.99 now £259 at Amazon A saving like this on some of the most sonically capable headphones around doesn't come along every day. We've seen them discounted a number of times before but never as low as this. For the money you'll get outstanding sound, a comfortable fit, and a build quality that means you'll be listening to your favourite tunes for many years to come. Five stars

The five stars awarded in our Hi-X65 review tell you how positively we feel about Austrian Audio’s range-topping open-back headphones. We love the insightful and clear presentation, the composed and controlled delivery, and the well-made and comfortable design.

The headphones have the dynamic stretch to cope with the crescendos in Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring, and the composure to deal with the staggering instrumental complexity of the piece. This is a pair of headphones that never disappoints.

Detail resolution is crisp, clean, and precise, with a pleasing degree of punch on offer alongside taut and articulate bass. They lack a little exuberance, perhaps, but all things considered, they provide a truly entertaining listen.

It's worth noting that the Hi-X65 have an open-back design, which means a certain amount of sound will leak out. That doesn't hamper the listening experience, of course, but you might want to take it into consideration if you regularly listen to music around other people.

The 16 per cent discount brings them down to £259 and makes them a perfect fit for anyone looking to invest in their first pair of premium headphones or upgrade an existing set.

