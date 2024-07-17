I've built a 5.1 surround sound system using Prime Day deals that rivals five-star soundbars in price and sound quality

If you haven't already heard, it's Amazon Prime Day, with deals overflowing on TVs, headphones, wireless speakers and more. As someone with a keen interest in home cinema, I have been focusing on digging up quality deals on soundbars, AVRs and home cinema speaker packages. Through the process, I think I have identified a perfect 5.1 starter kit that should wean even the most hardcore soundbar fans onto full-fat surround sound.

I have combined two five-star, former Award-winning products here. The Denon AVR-X2800H is driving the show; it's a receiver we have recommended time and time again and one that I have nudged people to buy multiple times this Prime Day already, as it is currently hundreds of pounds off its original asking price. I am pairing it here with the Wharfedale DX-2, a pint-sized home cinema speaker system that is the definition of small but mighty – and it is also heavily discounted.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £599 (save £270) at Richer Sounds

Denon is at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers, and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you are buying through Richer Sounds.

Five stars

Five stars

Also available at Amazon

Wharfedale DX-2 speaker package £449 £279 at Peter Tyson (save £170)

Could this be the most affordable home cinema speaker system this Prime Day? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level. Be sure to log into Peter Tyson's free PT VIP membership for the full savings.

Five stars

Available in black or white

Five stars

Available in black or white

The Denon AVR-X2800H and Wharfedale DX-2 both claimed spots in our 2022 Awards thanks to their respectively stellar performance. The Denon remains an easy recommendation for those looking for an affordable, feature-rich and great-sounding AVR. We complimented its powerful, rich and spacious sound in our review, in which the X2800H was priced at £869. It also impresses with its three full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets (with support for 4K/120Hz gaming) and support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+.

The Wharfedale DX-2 package is a miniature marvel, offering excellent dynamics and a detailed and weighty sound despite being a fraction of the size of most of the other surround sound systems we test. Its unobtrusive design makes it ideal for those who don't want large speakers cluttering their room but also don't want to compromise on sound quality.

So why does this make for a perfect alternative to a soundbar? Don't get me wrong, there are some truly excellent soundbars such as the Sonos Arc which is also discounted for Prime Day, but this system delivers a direct surround sound experience using physical speakers, instead of relying on clever sound processing to emulate that effect. Now, this system is more expensive than the Sonos Arc (which is currently £718 for Prime Day), however, there are plenty of other soundbars that this system rivals when it comes to price.

At £878 for the full system, it undercuts the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus (currently £899 on Amazon), the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar (also currently £899 on Amazon) and it's not a million miles off the Samsung Q990C (down to £819 at Amazon) either. It's a perfect intermediary step as the DX-2 is a compact and affordable system, and it will be easy to upgrade to larger and more powerful speakers in the future if you so desire. Consider this a gateway system into the world of proper home cinema sound.

You are, of course, foregoing the Dolby Atmos height effects that those soundbars provide, but I believe that a true 5.1 surround sound experience is preferable to the upward-firing sound being reflected from the ceiling for overhead sound effects. The step up in audio quality and the enhanced features you get from using a dedicated AVR (such as the HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports and more thorough Audyssey room calibration system) make this a more compelling alternative too.

If you're looking to make the leap from a soundbar to a 5.1 surround sound package, this affordable and great-sounding starter kit is my personal recommendation.

