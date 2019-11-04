9 best Christmas tech gift ideas for sports and fitness fanatics

These gifts are bound to go down a storm with anyone who asked for new running gear or a gym membership this Christmas. Alternatively, if their idea of a sporty afternoon is a few hours sat down in front of the football or the darts, we've got a number of alternative options for them too.

Pick any of these gifts and Yule be in their good books well into 2020.

JBL Flow truly wireless in-ear headphones

If you don't want to get in a tangle down the gym, these talented wireless headphones from JBL should do the trick. A convenient design mixed with excellent sound quality and impressive battery life.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 wireless speaker

If you prefer exercising outdoors, this petite and highly portable wireless speaker will look the part parked next to your yoga mat. It will keep you entertained and withstand the elements thanks to its dustproof and waterproof design.

Sky Q 4K subscription service

As good as television content currently gets, Sky Q has more than its fair share of 4K Ultra HD sport on the menu, including Premier League football, cricket and Formula 1 all in 4K. A pricey Christmas present, but impressive nevertheless.

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV

If you're going to be watching 4K sport, then a good 4K TV will undoubtedly come in handy. And they don't get much better for the money than this superb 49in Samsung set. It's a great choice at a relatively low price.

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Despite only having three front-facing drivers and an absence of upward-firing speakers, this clever Sony soundbar can handle Dolby Atmos and produce a virtual 7.1.2 listening experience. Perfect for those 4K football broadcasts through Sky Q.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth headphones

A fine pair of wireless in-ears for the money. They're comfortable and sound great – ideal for throwing in your gym bag. The SoundSport Pulse versions even have their own heart rate sensor.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 5 smartwatch

The latest version of the Apple Watch isn't just a fine activity tracker. You can also store tunes on its 16GB hard drive, use Bluetooth 5.0 to pair wireless headphones and control music playback on your smartphone.

View Quest Blighty portable DAB radio

A portable, budget DAB/FM radio with decent enough sound for those who want their sporting fix while on the move. The ideal size for slipping into a Christmas stocking.

Anker PowerCore II portable charger

The last thing you need is your phone (i.e your music source) dying halfway through a workout, so keep it topped up with the help of this affordable 10,000mAh power bank. It features Anker's own fast-charging tech, so you shouldn't have to wait around for too long to get your device (and yourself) up and running again.

