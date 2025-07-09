Forget the rest! Sony has the cheapest Prime Day deals on five-star budget ANC headphones and earbuds

You can't have it all in life. Except, sometimes, you sort of... can. You want quality sound from a quality brand, and you want noise-cancelling capabilities to keep the world at bay. Most importantly, you don't want to pay through the nose in the process. Is that too much to ask?

As it turns out, no. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get some of the best noise-cancelling Sony headphones at seriously discounted rates. For us, the five-star models below deliver a brilliant combination of effective ANC and overall performance that we feel will leave you as satisfied and deliver better value than any of their competitors right now.

Over-ear excellence: Sony WH-CH720N

Five stars Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 at Amazon (save £31)

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones are worthy What Hi-Fi? Award winners. As a truly affordable pair of over-ear cans, they still manage to deliver great noise-cancelling and a forceful, robust sound that will entertain you for hours.

The verdict from our Sony WH-CH720N review sums up their credentials rather nicely.

As we said then, the Sony over-ears represent, for a very reasonable price, a "dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the very affordable end of the wireless headphone market".

Best value wireless ANC buds: Sony WF-C700N

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £55 at Amazon (save £45)

The superb value Sony WF-C700N have been replaced by the newer WF-C710N, but the older pair are still going strong and this price, they’re incredibly good value. Their sound and ANC remain brilliant, as do their build and finish. £55 is a steal, it really is.

It's worth reiterating that you shouldn't just buy the newest, shiniest items on the Prime Day menu. There's a reason why the Sony WF-C700N won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, after all.

What the C700N did was prove that you could make outstandingly affordable ANC earbuds on a budget. Previously, it was a case of choosing one or the other – noise cancelling or affordability – but Sony's trailblazers proved you could do both.

For that, they'll always have a special place in our hearts. Highly recommend.

MORE:

Shop on Amazon for more huge Prime Day deals

Don’t forget to also check Richer Sounds for top audio deals

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is also offering some solid savings on wireless earbuds