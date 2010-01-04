Trending

Dualit DLR-1 review

There are some good features here, but despite its plus points the DLR-1's sound is wanting Tested at £85.00

Our Verdict

There are some plus points here, but we found the DLR-1's sound wanting

For

  • Solid build
  • precise controls
  • good reception
  • egg timer

Against

  • Poor sound
  • sharp treble
  • ponderous bass

Don't be fooled by the Dualit DLR-1's chrome finish. Unlike its pricier relatives this portable's case is made of plastic, not metal.

What the choice of case material doesn't change is the finish's supernatural ability to get covered in finger prints in a matter of minutes. That touch of house-keeping aside there's plenty to like here.

The set feels solid and the controls work with precision. General levels of reception with DAB and FM are decent, and along with the usual features the DLR-1 come equipped with an egg timer. Yes, really.

Sound is a disappointment, though. Bass is weighty, overly so, sounding ponderous and overbearing, while highs are sharp and edgy. There are better alternatives for this kind of outlay.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.dualit.com
Brand NameDualit
Product TypeRadio Tuner
ManufacturerDualit Limited
Manufacturer Part NumberDLR-1
Product NameDualit DLR-1
Product ModelDLR-1

Technical Information

Frequency Band-BandwidthFM